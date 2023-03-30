EC seizes 147 bitcoin machines

SUNGAI PETANI: The Energy Commission (EC) seized 147 bitcoin machines in a raid on two premises believed to have been stealing electricity for illegal cryptocurrency mining activities, here today.

Penang, Kedah and Perlis EC director Muhamad Azmi Ishak said the 10am to 1pm raid on the two unoccupied two-storey building premises was conducted with the cooperation of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and the Sungai Petani Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM).

“At the first premises, 58 units of bitcoin machines along with power supplies were seized and another 89 units were found in the next premises after taking about two hours to break into the two buildings,“ he told reporters here today.

Muhammad Azmi said the mining activities at the two sites which had been going on for one and a half year period caused TNB to suffer losses of RM1.2 million.

He said premises in remote areas have attracted bitcoin miners to the Kuala Muda district to carry out their activities and electricity theft is rampant in Sungai Petani.

“The suspects have also cemented the metal door frames, installed several security gates making it difficult for the fire department and on top of that, closed-circuit cameras (CCTV) are installed at every corner of the building,“ he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 37(3) of the Electricity Supply Act 1990.

Muhammad Azmi urged building owners to be careful when renting out their property for fear that some tenants may misuse the premises for illegal activities. -Bernama