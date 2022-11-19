EC staff dies while on duty in Klang: Report

KLANG: An Election Commission (EC) worker died while on duty at the ACS Methodist School polling centre in Jalan Raya Barat here, this afternoon.

South Klang district police chief Assistant Commissioner Cha Hoong Fong said in a statement today the 45-year-old victim, was believed to have fallen unconscious while on a buggy at the polling station.

He said the man was then brought to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) Klang for further treatment but was confirmed dead, adding that the police received a report about the incident at about 12.15 pm.

Initial investigations revealed that the man had previously received treatment as a heart patient, he said.

“The victim’s body had been sent to HTAR Forensics Department for a post-mortem examination. The case is classified as a sudden death report (SDR),“ he added.

Cha advised the public to refrain from making negative speculations about the incident that could threaten public order.-Bernama