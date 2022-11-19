EC: Tioman polling postponed to Dec 7, nomination on Nov 24

PUTRAJAYA: Polling for the Tioman state seat, which could not proceed today following the death of Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate, Md Yunus Ramli, early this morning, will be held on Dec 7.

Election Commission (EC) chairman, Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh, in a statement today, said that nomination day is set for Nov 24, with early voting on Dec 3.

He said the EC received the Election Writ, regarding Md Yunus’ death, which was returned by the Rompin returning officer today.

“The campaigning period is set for 13 days starting after the announcement of contesting candidates on Nov 24 until 11.59 pm on Dec 6,” he said.

This means that polling for the Tioman state seat will be held simultaneously with the Padang Serai parliamentary seat, following the death of Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate, M. Karupaiya, who was also the seat incumbent, last Wednesday.

For nomination day, Abdul Ghani said that the Tioman candidates whose names had been confirmed earlier still need to be present at the nomination centre for the purpose of drawing lots to determine their position on the ballot paper.

Any prospective candidates wanting to contest the election must submit their filled up and checked nomination papers at the nomination centre designated by the EC, he said.

According to Abdul Ghani, the postal ballot application process is open from today and closes on Nov 22.

He said that postal vote applications for Category 1A (election officers, EC members or officers, police, army personnel and members of the media), must be made manually using Form 1A, downloaded from the EC’s official portal at https://www.spr .gov.my and sent to the Rompin returning officer.

For Category 1B (Malaysians abroad) and Category 1C (agencies or organisations), applications must be submitted online.

Abdul Ghani said that the EC had appointed Rompin District Officer, Datuk Ahmad Nasim Mohd Sidek, as the returning officer, while the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Perak Jubilee Hall, Rompin, has been designated as the nomination centre and vote-tallying centre.

A total of 429 staff will be appointed to conduct the election in 17 ordinary polling centres, containing 52 polling streams, and two early polling centres, containing two voting streams, and an estimated RM3 million is required to conduct the poll.

The Electoral Roll that will be used for the election contains a total of 28,465 voters, consisting of 28,200 ordinary voters, 262 police personnel and three absentee voters abroad. The roll is scheduled to go on sale on Nov 23.

Md Yunus, 61, died at about 3.30 this morning at Rompin Hospital, causing the Pahang EC to announce that the voting process for the state seat in conjunction with GE15 today, has been postponed.

The contest for the Tioman state seat was supposed to be a five-cornered fight between Md Yunus, Sulaiman Bakar (Independent), Osman A. Bakar (Pejuang), Mohd Fadzli Mohd Ramly (Pakatan Harapan) and Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Hussain (Barisan Nasional).

The deceased, who was PAS Sungai Puteri division chief, had previously contested the same state seat in the 2018 general election.-Bernama