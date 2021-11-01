EC to display electoral rolls at 854 location starting tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA: The Election Commission (EC) will display the Q3/2021 Draft Supplementary Electoral Rolls (RDPT) for 14 days beginning tomorrow until Nov 15 at 854 locations nationwide.

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said the rolls contain 68,228 voter registration applications from eligible Malaysian citizens and 15,143 applications for a change in electoral divisions from voters registered between July 1, 2021 and Sept 3, 2021.

Inspection of Q3/2021 RDPT can be done in several ways like being present at any of the 854 display stations and scanning the QR code of the parliamentary voting constituency.

Checks can also be made on the official portal of the State Election office, or be present at the state election offices and view the Q3/2021 RDPT book provided, the EC's official portal at https://pengundi.spr.gov.my/ or through the MySPR Semak application.

‘All applicants are advised to check their respective names in the electoral rolls and if their names were not listed, they could put in their claims with Form B,” he said in a statement today.

He said voters who wish to object the entry of any names in Q3/2021 RDPT in any constituencies could do so with Form C.

Forms B and C can be downloaded from the State Election office and should be presented to the Registrar of Voters (state election director) for the constituency during office hours within the display period.

“During the display period, EC will also be putting up the names of voters who will be removed from the electoral rolls because of death, revocation of citizenship or any reasons based on Regulations 10 and 25(2) of the Elections (Registration of Electors) Regulations 2002,“ he said.

Members of the public can contact the EC hotline at 03-8892 7018 or any state election office for enquiries on Q3/2021 RDPT. -Bernama