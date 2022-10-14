EC urged to find ways to ensure registered voters cast ballots

KUALA LUMPUR: The Election Commission (EC) has been urged to find ways to ensure registered voters cast their ballots in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15) as the voter turnout recorded in the previous state elections did not hit the target that it had set.

A law lecturer at International Islamic University Malaysia Datuk Prof Madya Dr Shamrahayu Ab Aziz said the EC should make it a priority to ensure that the country’s democratic system is preserved.

“We have lowered the voting age from 21 to 18 so that more people are involved in the election of leaders, but if the people do not vote, then the majority vote won by the winning candidates is not real,” he said when appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s Malaysia Petang Ini programme today.

Hence, he said the EC and all quarters must ensure that more eligible Malaysians cast their votes in the GE15.

The Melaka and Johor state elections recorded a voter turnout of 65.85 per cent and 54.92 per cent respectively compared to the 70 per cent targeted by the EC.

The Melaka state election took place in November last year while the Johor state election was held in March this year.

On Oct 10, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the dissolution of Parliament to make way for the general election.-Bernama