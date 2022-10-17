ECloudvalley wins big at AWS Asean Partner Awards 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: ECloudvalley Digital Technology (ECV), an AWS Premier Tier Services partner, announced it won four awards at the AWS Asean Partner Awards 2022.

It bagged the Specialised Partner of the Year (Asean), Services Partner of the Year (Asean), Partner of the Year (Malaysia) and Partner of the Year (Philippines).

The company won the Specialised Partner of the Year for its strong customer pipeline in the last 12 months, according to a statement on Oct 17.

“It is a great honour for eCloudvalley to be recognised for these strategic awards by AWS.

“It inspires us to raise the bar even higher in helping our customers in their unique digital transformation journeys and truly solve their problems,” said its regional director Jonathan Que.

The year 2022 marks a remarkable year for ECV as the company also won Services Partner of the Year in Hong Kong in April and Solution Provider of the Year at AWS Summit Taiwan earlier this year.

The awards have proven ECV’s position as one of the leading and go-to partners of AWS in the region.

The annual partner awards recognise ECV for their exemplary work in helping customers accelerate their digital transformation journey with new data and machine learning solutions.

Since 2014, the company has supported over 1,800 customers with its own unique cloud and digital transformation journey. - Bernama