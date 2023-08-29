Economy Ministry receives more than 3,000 IKR applications

PUTRAJAYA: The Economy Ministry has received 3,398 applications for projects under Inisiatif Kemudahan Rakyat (IKR) to assist the people through small public infrastructure improvement since its was launched in June to Aug 25.

Its minister, Rafizi Ramli (pix) said from the total, 1,491 applications were received from individuals, 988 from non-governmental organisations and 918 were from government organisations including local authorities.

He said Sabah recorded the highest number of applications with 909 projects followed by Negeri Sembilan (559 projects) and Sarawak, 268 projects.

“From the 3,398 applications, 1,385 projects were approved while 245 applications were rejected for not meeting the application justifications and conditions under IKR.

“The list of application projects approved has been submitted to local authorities or the implementing agency for review before the fund is channeled,” he said in a media conference here today.

He said among the projects under the IKR that have been approved are road repairs comprising 366 projects; repairing canals or drains (126 projects); renovation of surau or mosque (91 projects); construction and renovation of public toilets (25 projects); and building new bus stops, nine projects.

Rafizi said the public can still apply for assistance for small public infrastructure projects through the IKR website at ikr.ekonomi.gov.my.

He said IKR allows citizens to apply directly for small public infrastructure project needs in their respective residential areas with project costs not exceeding RM200,000. -Bernama