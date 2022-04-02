Ecuador preparing for 'beautiful' World Cup opener against Qatar

QUITO, April 2 (Bernama) -- Ecuador captain Enner Valencia has described the opportunity to play in this year’s FIFA World Cup opener as a “beautiful” prospect, Xinhua news agency reported.

Friday's World Cup draw in Doha pitted Ecuador against Senegal, the Netherlands and hosts Qatar in Group A of football's showpiece tournament. Ecuador and Qatar will kick off the event at the Al-Bayt stadium in Al Khor on Nov 21.

“I was nervous (waiting for the draw) but it’s going to be our chance to open the World Cup and will be a beautiful experience for all of us,“ Valencia said in a live video streamed on social media.

The Fenerbahce forward said the Tricolor knew the importance of beginning the tournament positively given the level of the Netherlands and Senegal.

“We have to prepare ourselves mentally and psychologically,“ he said. “We know that in the World Cup the first match is the most important and for that reason we have to go into the game with the mentality that we cannot afford to lose.”

“The Senegal match will definitely be one of the most complicated games and ... the Netherlands are without a doubt the strongest team in the group because of their reputation and history.”

Ecuador will be making their first appearance at the World Cup since the 2014 tournament in Brazil. The Tricolor also qualified for the 2002 and 2006 editions.-Bernama