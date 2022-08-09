Ecuador’s monkeypox cases rise to 10, with one death

QUITO: Ecuador on Monday confirmed three new cases of monkeypox, raising the country’s total number of cases to 10, including one fatality, the Public Health Ministry said.

“One person died on Monday as a result of his pre-existing ailments,“ Xinhua quoted the ministry as saying in a release.

The three new cases were detected in people aged 20 to 49 “following epidemiological surveillance” in the provinces of Santa Elena, Los Rios and Azuay, said the ministry, adding all were in stable condition at home and under medical supervision.

The ministry urged the public to continue preventive health measures, such as using a face mask, and to visit the nearest clinic or hospital in case of monkeypox symptoms, including fever, malaise and skin lesions.

Ecuador detected its first case of the virus on July 6 in a 30-year-old man in Guayaquil.

So far, there has been no community transmission of monkeypox in the South American country, according to health authorities, who have implemented measures to prevent the spread of the disease.-Bernama