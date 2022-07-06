Ecuadorian President reshuffles government, replacing number of ministers

BUENOS AIRES: Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso(pix) has reshuffled the government, replacing the economy minister among others, reported Sputnik, quoting the presidential office.

“The President (Lasso) appointed new members of the government – Pablo Arosemena Marriott (as) Minister of Economy and Finance, María Gabriela Aguilera – Minister of Urban Development and Housing,“ the office said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

In addition, the transport minister and a number of other government officials were also replaced, according to the statement.

At the same time, the new Ecuadorian health minister is yet to be appointed to replace Ximena Garzon, who has resigned.-Bernama