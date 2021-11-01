@edisi_siasatmy allegations: Bukit Aman receives 11 reports

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have received 11 reports lodged by individuals regarding the allegations of abuse of power and corruption by a Twitter account identified as @edisi_siasatmy.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din(pix) said police would conduct a thorough investigation into the case, including probing statements from individuals who denied the allegations of the Twitter user.

He said police would probe the complainants and the Twitter user under Section 500 of the Penal Code and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“However, regarding the allegations of certain individuals involved in corruption, it is under the responsibility of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate the matter,“ he said in a press conference at Menara KPJ, here, today.

Mohd Kamarudin said police are still in the process of identifying the individual behind the Twitter account and would soon call the person to record his statement.

Recently, the statement uploaded by @edisi_siasatmy on Twitter claiming that some senior police officers were believed to be involved in cases of malpractice, power abuse and corruption had gone viral on social media. It also claimed that the top management of an anti-corruption body is protecting crime syndicates and is also involved in corruption.-Bernama