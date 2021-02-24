Educate employees on benefits of Covid-19 vaccination, MEF tells employers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) has urged employers to educate and encourage their employees on the benefits of being inoculated against Covid-19.

President Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman said employers play an important role to assist the government in ensuring the success of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme to boost up confidence towards a speedy economic recovery.

“MEF strongly advises all workers especially those who are provided with accommodation in hostels to be inoculated against Covid-19 and we are confident that employers will carry out the vaccination of workers as required by the government,” he said in a statement today.

Syed Hussain said the key to establishing herd immunity with more than 80 per cent people residing in Malaysia is the successful execution of the vaccination programme.

“As responsible employers, we should brief our staff on the benefits of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme and we can count on getting support from the Ministry of Health if so required,” he added. — Bernama