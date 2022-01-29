Education clusters contribute to rise in Covid-19 cases

KOTA BHARU: Clusters linked to educational institutions continue to contribute to the rise in Covid-19 cases in Kelantan, with 26 clusters detected from Jan 1 to yesterday, according to the State Health Department.

Its director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said these included two clusters that were reported yesterday, namely the Kampung Gemang Lama Cluster involving students at the Mara Junior Science College (MRSM), Jeli and the Jalan Cherodok Cluster involving Sekolah Rendah Integrasi Teras Islam Tahfiz Al Khalifah in Machang.

“More than 800 students and school staff were infected with the virus as of yesterday and they are in categories one and two. All of them are now receiving treatment either in hospitals, quarantine centres or undergoing isolation at home.

“Most of them get infected in school dormitories and we have taken immediate action to curb the spread of the virus,” he said when contacted by Bernama, here, today.

Dr Zaini said Kota Bharu had the highest number of educational institution clusters with 10 clusters, followed by Gua Musang, Kuala Krai, Pasir Puteh (three clusters each), Pasir Mas and Tumpat (two clusters each) and one cluster each in Jeli, Machang and Tanah Merah.

Apart from the educational institution clusters, he said three cluster categories also contributed to the increase in Covid-19 cases in the state, namely the workplace cluster which recorded seven clusters, community cluster (six) and high-risk group cluster (one).

“A total of 40 clusters have been detected in the state as of Jan 28.

“It is expected that the number of cases will continue to increase during the Chinese New Year holidays on Feb 1 and 2 due to the interstate movement,” he said.

Dr Zaini advised the public to continue to comply with the standard operating procedures, avoid mass gatherings and get tested with a self-test kit or undergo self-quarantine at home if they experience symptoms of Covid-19.-Bernama