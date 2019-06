PETALING JAYA: The Education Ministry has initiated an investigation into the incident where a secondary schoolgirl in Johor Baru was caned multiple times on her arms and legs, leaving red welts on her skin.

Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik said he took note of the incident and has instructed the District Education Office (PPD) to probe into the matter to ensure justice for both quarters.

“I have received a report of the incident where a teacher had caned a schoolgirl for calling him ‘ah qua lao shi’ (effeminate teacher) for no reason when he was walking on the corridor.

“As of now, investigations has begun and the PPD will also meet the girl’s parents on the matter,” he said in a statement today.

Maszlee added that any forms of violence against students must be rejected.

In a video that has been circulating online, a woman who is believed to be the student’s mother, was heard questioning a male teacher over his action to cane her daughter with such force.

“Why did you have to whack her as such. You are a teacher, you can’t be acting like this. You are wrong,” she was heard saying behind her camera.

“She was only name-calling, she didn’t hit you. If she had hit you, then it’s okay to hit back. Cannot like this. You’re a teacher, supposed to be teaching the students,” she added.

The teacher said it was disrespectful for the girl to be name-calling him, while noting she did not apologise for her actions until one of her friends asked her to do so, after the whole ordeal.

The woman interrupted, saying she did not want to hear to his “nonsense”, and that she only wanted an explanation as to why he had resorted to such force.

Pictures of the girl’s injuries are also making rounds on social media, showing at least six caning marks, three each on her arms and legs.

Maszlee urged the public to stop circulating the video and images online and allow the PPD to conduct a full probe without any interference.