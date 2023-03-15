Education on dangers of corruption should be intensified: MACC chief

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki (pix) has called for greater efforts to educate the people on the dangers of corruption and power abuse so that Malaysia can regain its glory.

Speaking at the launch of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Organisation (Pakar) here today, he said MACC would cooperate with Pakar to implement educational programmes to prevent corruption and reduce the menace in the country.

“(Pakar) members can contribute to the country by using their expertise in specific fields,” he said.

Former MACC deputy chief commissioner (prevention) Datuk Seri Shamshun Baharin Mohd Jamil is the president of Pakar, which consists of several other former MACC officers.

Pakar will serve as a platform for the community to combat corruption, including by continuously disseminating anti-corruption information to all strata of society.

Shamshun Baharin said Pakar would complement MACC’s efforts to fight corruption and power abuse, especially through education.

“We will help MACC in giving education on the dangers of corruption because we know the number of MACC officers for implementing preventive activities is not big,” he added. -Bernama