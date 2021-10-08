Efforts needed to stablize Russia-US dialogue on missiles - Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW: It would take significant effort to stabilise the Russian-US dialogue on missile weapons and strategic stability and achieve new tangible results in this sphere, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Wednesday.

“It would take significant effort in the upcoming period to return the Russian-American dialogue in this field back to a sustainable trajectory, to achieve new tangible results that will strengthen the national security and the strategic stability in the world,“ Russina news agency (Tass) reported him said.

“The second Russian-American inter-agency meeting that took place in Geneva recently was a step in this direction.”

The diplomat named the New START Treaty, prolonged for five years, as a positive example of Russian-American relations in this field.

“The New START ensures the preservation and further functioning of the core strategic stability vehicle, which limits the nuclear arsenals on the basis of strict parity,“ Ryabkov said.

The New START was initially signed by Russia and the US in 2010. On Feb 3, 2021, the Treaty was officially prolonged for five more years, it added.- Bernama