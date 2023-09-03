Efforts ongoing to address heavy school bag issue: Deputy Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Efforts are ongoing to address the issue of heavy school bags, including through the use of e-learning materials and digital textbooks, said Deputy Education Minister Lim Hui Ying.

However, she said that the effort should take into account various factors, including access to digital devices among students and internet connectivity in schools nationwide.

“The Ministry of Education (MOE) has uploaded 754 digital textbooks in the Digital Educational Learning Initiative Malaysia (DELIMa) platform,” she said.

She said this in reply to a question from Wan Hassan Mohd Ramli (PN-Dungun) on the steps taken by the ministry to address the issue of heavy school bags at the Dewan Rakyat sitting, here today.

Lim said, among other initiatives implemented was providing lockers for all Level 1 primary school pupils, in addition to limiting the number of exercise books to two per subject.

Other initiative was reorganising timetables to enable teachers to plan their teaching and learning (PdP) optimally she said.

Responding to a supplementary question from Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (PH-Kuala Selangor) regarding the smart classroom, Lim said the ministry aims to instal 3,800 projectors in schools across the country next year to provide a more effective and efficient PdP environment. -Bernama