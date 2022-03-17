Efforts to improve broadband quality being implemented via Jendela: Annuar Musa

KUALA LUMPUR: Efforts to increase the quality of broadband services is being implemented through the National Digital Network (Jendela), said Minister of Communications and Multimedia Tan Sri Annuar Musa(pix).

He said as of the fourth quarter of 2021 (Q4 2021), a total of 1,131 new communication towers were built out of the planned 3,205 towers, and 30,180 transmitter stations were upgraded out of the planned 30,810 stations.

“At the same time, the percentage of 4G coverage in populated areas in Malaysia were also given attention, whereby it had increased to 95.40 per cent in Q4 2021 compared with 91.8 per cent prior to the implementation of Jendela in Q2 2020,” he said when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the Royal Address on behalf of the ministry in Dewan Rakyat today.

Annuar said a total of 1,890,899 out of the planned 2,527,184 premises were upgraded to fibre optic access.

Apart from that, some 437 locations were installed with satellite broadband (WiFi) out of the 839 locations available while another 402 locations are in the implementation stage, he added.

Annuar said the government will also provide broadband infrastructure using the Point of Presence method of fibre optic hubs to ensure network and coverage of broadband infrastructure can be expanded to areas around schools and more populated areas.

Meanwhile, he said the government has obliged to have at least 61 per cent of Digital Nasional Bhd's (DNB) infrastructure contracts given to Bumiputera interests.-Bernama