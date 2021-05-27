Efforts to trace ‘Dr Nur’ futile

KUALA LUMPUR: The identity of a “Dr Nur”, purportedly a medical doctor taken captive by Israeli security forces in Israel, remains a mystery.

According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry (Wisma Putra), efforts to trace the identity of Dr Nur have not yielded any results.

It said that based on postings made in social media platforms, Wisma Putra attempted to reach out to two doctors, namely a Dr Aida and a Dr Shafiq purportedly attached to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL), but they were not contactable.

Wisma Putra said checks carried out with the Malaysian embassies in Egypt and Jordan also showed that there was neither a Malaysian who went by the name registered with it to render assistance in Palestine nor did she seek emergency assistance.

It said that further moves to trace Dr Nur are underway with the police and Immigration Department.

Wisma Putra also urged two Instagram account holders, @iesya_toh and @nurhelizahelmi, to assist them in finding Dr Nur.

Both individuals are believed to have made postings on Dr Nur’s purported capture by Israeli forces.

Checks on social media platforms showed postings by individuals who claimed that Dr Nur was unconscious and in the custody of Israel.

They also alleged that Dr Nur had suffered serious injury to her chest, had a low pulse rate and was shot in the leg after putting up a fight with members of the Israeli forces.

The message was directed to a person the individual referred to as “Prof”.

Another person who identified herself as Prof Aida posted a message saying that she will send out updates on Dr Nur’s condition.

She also claimed that Dr Nur is from Negri Sembilan and had undergone her housemanship at HKL before deciding to focus on aid missions full time.

“Her spirit should be emulated by the current generation,“ she said.

In an Instagram posting by Nurhelizahelmi, a message by a Dr Syafiq from the HKL claimed that Dr Nur was “fighting for her life” in Palestine. He also claimed that Dr Nur was a freelance doctor and was held by Israeli forces when crossing the camp border”.

In yet another message purportedly sent by Dr Nur via Whatsapp to a “Prof”, she claims that she is “ok” except for suffering bodily ache and a dry throat as she had not drank or eaten.

She claimed she was helped by a Malaysian and suffered light injury when she fought back on being ordered to open her headscarf and that they “did not touch her body.”

“I am resolute to continue the fight,“ she had purportedly said.