Egg subsidy increased two sen effective today: Annuar

KOTA BHARU: The government has agreed to increase the subsidy for Grade A, B, and C eggs by two sen from today, said the Special Task Force on Jihad Against Inflation chairman Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

Annuar, who is also the Communications and Multimedia Minister, said this followed the increase of the subsidy at the farm level from eight sen to 10 sen per egg to retain the retail control price for Grade A, B, and C eggs.

He said as of September this year, the government had approved RM1.2 billion for chicken and egg subsidies to control the price of the items for consumers.

“With the approved increase in subsidies, it is estimated that the subsidies on chickens and eggs for the period from October to December this year will amount to about RM600 million,” he told a special press conference here today.

Annuar said the additional subsidy is expected to benefit 338 chicken farms to ensure a more consistent and stable supply in the market.-Bernama