Egg supply expected to stabilise by end-October: KPDNHEP

MALACCA: The supply of eggs nationwide is expected to stabilise by the end of October as the government has provided various incentives to address shortages following soaring demand.

Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) deputy secretary-general (Domestic Trade Development) Datuk Roziah Abudin said the industry players have expressed their commitment to further increase egg production to meet consumer demand in a consultative meeting.

“The government has also provided subsidies, and module assistance to farmers to cope with the increase in operating costs, including raw materials in stabilising egg supplies.

“From the data we have received, the production of eggs has declined by five to 10 per cent,“ she told reporters after attending the launch of the Deepavali Festival Maximum Price Scheme here today.

Meanwhile, in Kangar, KPDNHEP Perlis branch assured supply of eggs in the state was sufficient though in several areas supply was reported to be inadequate.

State KPDNHEP enforcement officer Mohamad Amir Abdullah said the enforcement team would continuously monitor the supply and price of the two controlled items in the market.

On the issue of handling charges on eggs imposed by suppliers on retailers, Mohamad Amir said there have been no complaints from consumers in the state so far.

He said KPDNHEP will ensure that eggs are sold at the set prices at all levels so as not to burden consumers.

“If the suppliers are charging retailers, we will ask for supporting documents as proof to enable us to investigate further, ” he added.-Bernama