Eight foreigners among 14 nabbed in RM1.67m drug bust

JOHOR BAHRU: A drug trafficking syndicate has been smashed with the arrest of 14 suspects and seizure of drugs worth RM1.67 million in Johor.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the arrests and seizure were made in nine raids conducted in Kulai, Iskandar Puteri, Seri Alam and Mersing between Jan 5 and 14.

He said the suspects, aged between 21 and 48, comprised three men and three women who are Malaysians and eight foreigners, including two women.

“The syndicate’s modus operandi is using gated and guarded condominiums to pack and store drugs before distributing them.

“A foreigner who drives a luxury car was among the key members of the syndicate nabbed. However, we are still trying to detect the head of the syndicate and its chain,” he told a media conference here today.

In the operations, police seized 70,004 Erimin 5 pills, 54.7 grammes (g) of syabu, 19 ecstasy pills, 3.7 g of heroin, 2.4 g of ketamine and 1.0 g of ganja.

Kamarul Zaman said a Maserati car valued at RM300,000, jewellery worth RM44,441 and a RM45,000 wristwatch were also seized.

The seized drugs were believed meant for distribution in the local market, especially entertainment centres, he added.

According to Kamarul Zaman, nine of those arrested tested positive for methamphetamine and ketamine and have criminal records.

He said the 14 suspects had been remanded for seven days beginning Jan 15 for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. -Bernama