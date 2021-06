KLANG: Eight men who attacked a family after being chided for dangerous driving at a residential area in Jalan Sungai Jati on Tuesday were arrested by police hours later.

South Klang police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said today that the suspects were speeding in a car in the area about 7pm when a resident ticked off the driver.

He said a group of men then showed up and attacked the resident and his family members with sticks and helmets.

Shamsul Amar said the suspects also threw bottles and stones towards the house.

He said two of the victims suffered light injuries to their legs and face.

He said between 9pm and 10pm on the same day, police managed to arrest eight suspects including two siblings in their 20’s and 30’s.

Shamsul Amar said three of the suspects have 15 past criminal records between them for various crimes and drug-related offences.

He said the suspects were remanded and are being investigated for rioting.

A video of the assault believed to have been taken by a neighbour went viral in the social media showing the suspects getting off a car and motorcycle before setting upon the victims.

They later flee the scene after the attack.