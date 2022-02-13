Eight, including women, detained for gambling in Port Dickson

SEREMBAN: Eight individuals, including a woman, were detained while gambling in an unnumbered house in Kampung Batu 6, Lukut, Port Dickson, about 30 kilometres from here yesterday.

Port Dickson district police chief, Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed(pix) said the eight individuals, aged between 29 and 50 years, were nabbed under Ops Limau and Chinese New Year at about 8.40 pm.

“Two groups were seen at two separate tables when the police arrived at the scene. One table was occupied by three men and a woman gambling with cards while four men sat around the next table playing mahjong.

“The police then seized the mahjong tiles, cards, dice, tables, chairs, mahjong papers and RM728 cash,” he said in a statement here today.

According to him, checks found that two of the eight individuals had crime and drug records.

Subsequently, Aidi Sham said the eight individuals and the items seized were taken to the Port Dickson district police headquarters for further investigation under Section 7 (2) of the Open Gaming House Act 1953.