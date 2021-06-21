Eight individuals held at private party, seven found positive for drugs

SHAH ALAM: Two Form 3 girls were among eight individuals detained by police for holding a private party at a Soho unit in I-City near here early this morning.

Shah Alam district police chief, ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said the arrest followed complaints by the public that a rented unit was having group activities.

“They comprised five men and three women aged 15 and 23 with the two teenage girls still studying at a secondary school in Klang,” he said in a statement today.

“All of them were compounded RM4,000 each for failing to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the Movement Control Order (MCO),” he said.

All suspects were found to have no previous criminal records.

Baharudin said screening tests showed seven of them were positive for drugs such as amphetamine, methamphetamine and benzo.

“The Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court today allowed the seven individuals to be remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Code Procedure for three days and the case was being investigated under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act,” he said. — Bernama