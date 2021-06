KUALA LUMPUR: Eight men were slapped with compounds totalling RM24,000 for gathering and participating in group silat activities at a house in Bandar Utama, Petaling Jaya early today.

Seven of them were compounded RM2,000 each for gathering while the house owner was issued a RM10,000 compound for hosting the activity, district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said.

He said the men, aged between 26 and 51 had violated the Movement Control Order 3.0 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“Following a public tip-off, police raided the location at 12.10 am and found that the men were conducting the (silat) activity in a group.

“As a result they were compounded under Regulation 17 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures in Local Areas of Infection) Regulations 2021,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Fakhrudin also warned the public to ensure all MCO 3.0 SOPs were adhered to or risk being slapped with compound notices. — Bernama