Eight men involved in fight in Kuala Ibai charged today

KUALA TERENGGANU: Five men pleaded guilty and three others claimed trial in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge with fighting in front of a restaurant in Kuala Ibai near here last week.

The five who pleaded guilty are Lee Soon Li, 24; Muhammad Adam Mikhail, 27; S. Peter Gumbang, 25; Harith Iskandar Rosdi, 26; and Sia Wei Jun, 23, while Nurul Shahrizal Mohd, 41; Mohd Kazman Ishak, 36; and Mohd Saddam Ishak, 31, pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

They were jointly charged with committing affray in front of a restaurant in Kuala Ibai at 8.15 pm last July 28.

The charge, framed under Section 160 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to six months, or with maximum fine of RM1,000 or with both, if found guilty.

Magistrate Noor Mazrinie Mahmood allowed each of them bail of RM1,800 each and set Sept 4 for mention.

Prosecuting officer ASP Mohd Ridhuan Mohina Din prosecuted.-Bernama