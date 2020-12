PUTRAJAYA: Eight more Covid-19 clusters have been reported in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Johor, Perak, Kelantan and Pahang, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix).

He said the first cluster was the Muda Building Site Cluster involving Titiwangsa, Lembah Pantai and Kepong districts in Kuala Lumpur, with the first positive Covid-19 cases reported on Dec 4 through targeted screening at the work place.

“As of today, 346 individuals have been screened and of this number, 11 positive cases were detected in this cluster,” he said at a press conference on Covid-19 here today.

Dr Noor Hisham said the Galeri Building Site Cluster in Kuala Lumpur involved Lembah Pantai and Cheras districts, with the early Covid-19 positive cases reported on Dec 2 through targeted screening at a construction site.

As at today, 232 individuals have been screened, with 16 testing positive for Covid-19 in this cluster, he added.

The third cluster is the Bukit Dalam Cluster in Kuala Lumpur involving Lembah Pantai district, whose index case (case no. 65,320) was detected on Nov 30 following screening of symptomatic individuals, and until today 59 individuals had been screened, with 13 testing positive.

Dr Noor Hisham said apart from these three clusters, the Cempaka Cluster was also detected in Johor involving Kulai and Kluang districts, with the index case (case no. 68,003) being a Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) case who tested Covid-19 positive on Dec 2.

“Until today, 92 individuals have been screened, with 10 testing positive for Covid-19 in this cluster,” he said.

He said the Sungai Cincin Cluster was detected, involving Batang Padang district in Perak, Segamat district in Johor and Klang district in Selangor.

“The index case (case no. 67,087) was reported positive on Dec 1 from screening of symptomatic individuals. As of today, 32 individuals have been screened, with 15 testing positive for Covid-19 in this cluster,” he added.

Dr Noor Hisham said the Huma Cluster was detected in Kelantan involving Pasir Puteh and Kota Bharu districts when the index case (case no. 68,020) was reported positive on Dec 2 from screening of close contacts. So far, 20 of the 80 individuals screened have tested positive.

The Jalan Genting Cluster was detected in Kuala Lumpur and Pahang involving Titiwangsa and Bentong respectively when the index case (case no. 66,878) was reported positive on Dec 1 through work place screening, he said.

“As at Dec 3, a total of 21 individuals have been screened, with 14 testing positive for Covid-19 in this cluster,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said the Atabara Cluster was detected in Pahang involving the Kuantan and Pekan districts, with the index case (case no. 68,017) reported positive on Dec 2 following screening of symptomatic individuals.

As of today, 53 individuals have been screened, with five testing positive. — Bernama