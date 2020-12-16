Eight new covid-19 clusters detected - Health DG

PUTRAJAYA: Eight more Covid-19 clusters have been reported today, with three of them involving construction sites in Kuala Lumpur.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said the three clusters, Tapak Bina Permai Cluster, Tapak Bina Matahari Cluster and Tapak Bina Laut Cluster were detected through targeted screenings.

“The Tapak Bina Permai Cluster involves Lembah Pantai district where cases for this cluster have been reported positive starting today through targeted screening at a construction site. A total of 1,087 people have been screened with 48 testing positive for Covid-19,“ he told a press conference here.

Meanwhile, the Tapak Bina Matahari Cluster in Titiwangsa district was detected positive starting Dec 12 through targeted screening also at a construction site with 15 cases testing positive for Covid-19.

The Tapak Bina Laut Cluster involved Lembah Pantai, Cheras and Kepong districts where the positive cases were reported on Dec 3 and to date, a total of 542 individuals had been screened with eight testing positive, said Dr Noor Hisham.

Dr Noor Hisham said another cluster was the Puncak Galaksi Cluster involving the districts of Kuala Selangor and Klang in Selangor detected through targeted screening at a warehouse where cases were first reported positive starting Dec 14 and as of today, 56 cases were detected positive.

“The Bukit Punai Cluster involves the district of Kota Kinabalu, Sabah. The index case for this cluster (case no. 79,023) was detected on Dec 11 through ward admission screening,” he said.

As of today, 32 individuals have been screened, with seven testing positive.

The Cahaya Masturi Cluster in Johor Bahru, Kota Tinggi and Pontian districts in Johor with the index case (case no. 75,224) reported positive on Dec 8 through a screening of symptomatic individuals, he said.

To date, a total of 154 individuals have been screened, with 32 testing positive.

The Seri Tasik Cluster involving Perak Tengah and Kinta districts in Perak with the index case (case no. 67,913) reported positive on Dec 2 following pre-surgical screening. Seven cases were tested positive for this cluster.

“The Inten Cluster involves the Kuantan district in Pahang. The index case for this cluster (case no. 78,487) was reported positive on Dec 10 through the screening of symptomatic individuals. As of today, a total of 204 individuals have been screened with nine testing positive,“ he said. — Bernama