Eight pig farms identified as source of waste discharge in Tanjung Sepat

SHAH ALAM: Eight pig farming premises registered under the Veterinary Services Department (JPV) on private land with agriculture land status have been identified as the source of effluent discharge on the coast of Tanjung Sepat in Kuala Langat near here.

Selangor Tourism, Environment, Green Technology and Orang Asli Affairs Committee chairman Hee Loy Sian said this state government found the polluted water flowed from the private land lot into the sea.

“Based on physical observation and sample reports, the drain water quality was found to be polluted.

“Further investigation found the activities in the area only involved pig farming and oil palm plantation and pig farming is suspected to be the culprit polluting the drain,” he said in a statement.

Hee said the sampling exercise was conducted by Selangor Water Management Board (LUAS) around the farming location which showed very significant farming activities.

“As a result, LUAS has issued an order to the land owners under Section 121, LUAS Enactment 1999 which instructs the land owners to carry out restoration and repair work on the drain in the land lot until the quality (water) that will flow out is at good and satisfactory level.

“At the same time, the land owners were also instructed to carry out rehabilitation and repair works on the drain outside the lot due to the impact caused by the drain from his land lot,“ he said.

Hee said if the premises owner fails to comply with the instructions issued by LUAS, a detailed investigation paper will be completed and submitted to the public prosecutor for further legal action.

The media on September 28 reported that the Selangor government had identified sources of pollution experienced by the people of Tanjung Sepat, caused by conventional pig farming activities and pollution, based on its integrated visit to several livestock farm premises in the area on September 23.

Earlier, a local newspaper reported that pig farming activities in the Tanjung Sepat area are causing local residents to face the problem of odour and water drain pollution for almost 30 years.-Bernama