KUALA TERENGGANU: Eight health clinics will be operating as usual in Terengganu throughout the Aidilfitri festive holidays in a move to reduce crowd congestion at public hospitals’ emergency units.

State health director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus said these eight clinics will operate from May 22 until May 25, adding that the move to operate during the festive period was a first for the state.

“Prior to this, our health clinics remained closed during the Aidilfitri holidays. But considering the ongoing Covid-19 situation, we have decided to keep them open,” he said in a statement.

The eight health clinics are the ones in Padang Luas, Besut; Batu Rakit (Kuala Nerus), Batu 2 1/2 (Kemaman), Rahmat (Setiu), Hiliran (Kuala Terengganu), Kuala Berang (Hulu Terengganu), Bukit Payung (Marang) and Kuala Dungun in Dungun.