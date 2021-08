ROMPIN: Eight tourism centres in Pahang are still waiting for the green light from the National Security Council (MKN) to enable tourism activities in these locations to be reopened to visitors.

The eight centres are Rompin State Park, the National Park, Genting Highlands, Cameron Highlands, Pulau Tioman, Fraser’s Hill, Kuala Gandah and Janda Baik.

Pahang Tourism general manager Kamaruddin Ibrahim said all eight locations had achieved herd immunity after over 80% of the adult populations there had been fully vaccinated and were ready to receive visitors.

“For accommodation, the hotels and homestays at these locations are ready to accept visitors but, as for water activities and theme parks, we are still waiting for a decision from the MKN.

“Industry players in the areas are said to have been contacted by interested parties but have had to put off their intention to visit the locations as the activities there are still not open yet,” he told reporters here today.

He said this after attending the 2021 Pahang Covid-19 Pritahin Assistance Programme Phase Two for boat drivers and tour guides officiated by state Human Resources, Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisation chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Hussain.

Meanwhile, Mohd Johari, who is also the Tioman state assemblyman, hoped that with the monsoon season fast approaching, Pulau Tioman would be given immediate approval to revive its water activities, which is the main focus of tourists to the island.

“About 95% of the islanders’ income comes from the tourism sector. So, I hope that they will at least be allowed to operate by the end of this month... before the monsoon season starts around October,” he said.

He said the industry players in Pulau Tioman had no problems complying with the standard operating procedures (SOP) and were prepared to carry out stringent checks on tourists. — Bernama