Eight women candidates must win to get 30% female participation in Malacca state assembly

PETALING JAYA: To achieve a 30% women participation in the Malacca state assembly, at least eight women must win in their contested constituencies.

Saying this today, the Council of Malaysian Women Political Leaders (Comwel) pointed out that the women candidates have been fielded in tough seats, held by male incumbents who gained a large majority in the last election, such as Kesidang (majority: 14,612) and Kota Laksamana (majority: 16,173).

“The exception is Bandar Hilir, where a woman has been fielded by DAP, a seat previously won by a DAP male candidate with a majority of 11,313,” Comwel founder and president Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin said today.

“Conwel hopes that in the future, women candidates will be given winnable seats.”

Zuraida, who is minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities, said Comwel is happy to note that the total number of women candidates fielded for the Malacca elections have increased from five women to 15 women, since the last General Election in 2018.

While the number of women candidates have increased, Comwel notes that the 15 women candidate only make up 13.5% of the total number of candidates fielded. This is still far from the 30% target that is intended for the empowerment of women in politics, she said.

These 15 women from various parties will be contesting in 12 different seats out of 28 seats in Malacca.

Zuraida pointed out that Perikatan Nasional (PN) consisting of Bersatu, PAS and Gerakan has the highest number of women candidates at 40% of the total women candidates; followed by Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH), contributing 27% each; and others, 6%.

Of the individual parties, Bersatu and Umno each presented three women candidates or 20% of the total number of women candidates. It is also unfortunate that PKR had chosen to replace one of their woman candidate with a male candidate instead of increasing its number of women candidates.

“The presidents of political parties should be mindful to field more women candidates to reflect building forward with women as part of our national asset. A research by Harvard Business Review (HBR, 2019) had shown that women scored at a statistically significantly higher level than men on a vast majority of leadership competencies and this points tothe importance of creating opportunities for women leadership by political parties,” Zuraida said.