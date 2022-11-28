Eight-year-old awarded Hang Tuah medal for saving siblings trapped in fire

KUALA LUMPUR: An eight-year-old student, Muhammad Danish Rayqal Mohd Firdaus from Sekolah Kebangsaan Taman Kampung Melayu Kluang, Johor, was awarded the Hang Tuah medal for bravery after saving his siblings who were trapped in a fire on June 29.

The award was presented by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (pix) at 2022 National Children’s Day celebration organised by the Social Welfare Department (JKM), today.

The award is presented in recognition of children involved in outstanding acts of bravery, especially during incidents like saving the lifes of people, property during cases of emergency, disaster and accidents.

According to JKM, during a fire on June 29, Muhammad Danish Rayqal, 8, saved his two siblings - Muhamad Darish Rizqe, 6, and Nurdiya Delisha, 4, - by dragging them to the kitchen before calling out for help.

All three were later rescued by neighbours.

Muhammad Danish when met said he could not recollect the exact incident but was happy to have saved his siblings from the fire.

“Initially I did not know what to do during the fire but gathered myself and took my siblings to the kitchen before seeking help,” said a beaming Muhammad Danish after receiving the award.-Bernama