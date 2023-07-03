Eight year-old boy drowns while bathing in Pantai Kemayang

BACHOK: An eight year-old boy drowned while bathing at a rock formation in Pantai Kemayang here yesterday evening.

Bachok district police chief, Supt Mohamad Ismail Jamaluddin said the victim, Muhammad Iman Mikail Muhammad Sabri was believed to have gone to the beach with his uncle and aunt.

“The victim was pulled away by strong currents when bathing with his uncle.

“A fireman who happened to be at the scene dived into the water and managed to pull Muhammad Iman out,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

The victim was quickly taken to the Beris Panchor clinic for treatment but was pronounced dead by a medical officer. -Bernama