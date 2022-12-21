Eight-year-old girl drowns at water theme park in Alor Gajah

ALOR GAJAH: An eight-year-old girl died after she was found unconscious at the wave pool of a water theme park here yesterday.

District police chief Supt Arshad Abu said the police received a call from the Alor Gajah Hospital Emergency Department at 3.15pm informing them of the condition of the victim, Puteri Sofea Hanis Dania Jamaluddin.

“According to the initial investigation she was found at the edge of the one-metre deep pool where waves will gradually build up every 20 minutes for 10 minutes.

“A staff on duty performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation and later took the victim to the hospital for treatment,“ he said in a statement here today.

Arshad said post-mortem results revealed that the death was due to drowning.

He said he was informed that the victim was on holiday with her mother and 78 community members of Kampung Sungai Tuansih Tanjung, Sedeli Kota Tinggi, Johor.

“The group arrived at the theme park at about 11am and was there for a day outing,“ he said adding that investigations showed no signs of foul play and the case has been classified as sudden death.-Bernama