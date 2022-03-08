Eight years on, mystery of MH370 is remembered

KUALA LUMPUR: Today marks eight years on, since the tragedy of the mysterious disappearance of Malaysia Airlines (MAS) flight MH370.

The fate of the airplane carrying 239 people left Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) for Beijing lingers on as the darkest hour in the folds of the country’s aviation history, as it vanished from the radar screen about two hours after takeoff on March 8, 2014.

A survey by Bernama, as Malaysians take to social media platforms through the hashtag #MH370, found many netizens are still re-living the gripping saga and on average they leave prayers and remorse for the missing as well as hope that the mystery can still be unravelled.

Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre (WTCKL) group managing director Datuk Seri Dr Irmohizam Ibrahim was among those who shared his touching post on Facebook.

“Eight years have passed, #MH370 is always close to our hearts. I would like to extend my deepest condolences to all the families who lost their loved ones on this tragic date,” he said.

Former Transport Minister Tan Sri Liow Tiong Lai who also shared about the incident prays that the families of all the victims would have the strength to prevail.

“I pray that the victim’s families are given the strength to live on for a future without their loved ones and hope that one day they can find the elusive answer and find closure to this unfortunate tragedy,“ he said.

Sympathy was also expressed by Facebook user Norhashila Shila who said: “Eight years ago ... maybe at this exact time, every passenger of #MH370 was excited to reach their destination for various reasons like work, honeymoon, courses, study ... not knowing that it would be their last trip, no body, no grave.”

Facebook user Ariqa Adila said: “I still remember when I was part of the call centre team at KLIA. When (I) received calls from family members and kin, tears were all there. May the victim’s families remain steadfast. Condolences and al-Fatihah (In the name of God. Most Merciful).”

On Twitter, the event that shook the country still held everyone in its grip.

Twitter account holder @mrfirdausjailan said in a sigh: “A long night for 239 souls on board. A long journey for everyone to solve the most mysterious case in aviation history. May all the souls be found because right now we only have this recording in remembering #MH370.”

Another Twitter handle @anirudh_2103_ said: “Today marks the 8th anniversary of the disappearance of Malaysian Airlines Flight 370. It’s shocking how a plane can disappear without any trace in this day and age. I’m hoping for the plane to be found soon and I hope the families get closure.”

Meanwhile, local celebrity Sherry through her Instagram said: “Loving remembrance of 239 passengers and crew who tragically left us eight years ago, Forever in the hearts of those who love them. As a former Malaysia Airlines crew, I would like to send my love to all #MH370 families.”

On Sunday (March 6), Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong was reported to have said that the Malaysian government’s resolve to track down MH370 has never been abandoned.

Sympathetic to the loss and grieving of those affected following the MH370 tragedy, Wee said Malaysia had also carefully considered and studied all new reliable information to identify the location of the aircraft.

Flight MH370, on this day in 2014, vanished without a trace and several countries launched a large-scale search operation in the southern Indian Ocean but found no plane nor wreckage.-Bernama