Eighteen manufacturing, MRS sectors are allowed to operate during MCO — MITI

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) has announced 18 manufacturing and manufacturing-related services (MRS) sectors that are allowed to operate under the Movement Control Order (MCO) from June 1 to 14, 2021.

The ministry said it is, however, subject to the companies getting an approval letter from the ministry, which can be downloaded from the Covid-19 Intelligent Management System (CIMS) 3.0.

Thirteen of the sectors are allowed to operate at 60% workforce capacity while the remaining five are permitted to operate with 10% workforce.

“The manufacturing and MRS sectors are allowed to operate to ensure minimal disruption to the supply chain of critical parts, components and finished products.

“This is essential to support the continued operations of critical infrastructures and front-liners such as security, healthcare systems, information and communications, as well as ensure adequate supply of basic necessities for the rakyat,” MITI said in a statement today.

Effective 8pm today (May 30), manufacturing companies that have already registered with CIMS 3.0 are required to download the new MITI approval letter and where necessary, update their workers’ list while for those that have yet to register, submission can be made starting 1pm on Monday (May 31).

“In addition, workers in the manufacturing and MRS sectors will be required to present MITI’s approval letter, together with their company-issued letter of employment or staff identification card, to the enforcement authorities to enable their movement to and from their work premises.

“Manufacturing and MRS sectors that are allowed to operate must ensure strict adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the National Security Council (MKN) and MITI. Failure to comply with the SOPs is a serious offence and may result in fines and/or closure of premises,” it said.

To ensure effective compliance with the SOPs, the ministry said, comprehensive and stringent enforcement will be carried out by federal and state enforcement agencies.

The sectors allowed to operate at 60% workforce capacity are aerospace including maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO); food and beverage; packaging and printing materials; personal care products and cleaning supplies; healthcare and medical care including dietary supplement; personal protective equipment (PPE) including rubber gloves and fire safety equipment; medical equipment components; electrical and electronics; oil and gas, including petrochemical and petrochemical products; chemical products; machinery and equipment; textiles for manufacturing of PPE only; and production, distillation, storage, supply and distribution of fuels and lubricants.

Meanwhile, the five sectors allowed to operate with 10% workforce are automotive (vehicles and components); iron and steel; cement; glass; and ceramics.

Details on how to register at CIMS 3.0 (via notification.miti.gov.my) can be accessed through www.miti.gov.my. — Bernama