JOHOR BAHRU: An elderly couple were found dead in the living room of their house in Taman Scientex, Pasir Gudang here Sunday (June 6) evening.

Seri Alam district police chief Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the couple were found by their adopted son who visited them after they didn’t answer his calls.

He said the couple, aged 68 and 61, were believed to have died of some long-term illness, and autopsies on them showed that the wife was Covid-19 positive.

“Investigations show both were believed to have died within 48 hours and the husband’s death was due to his history of chronic illnesses, including stroke, heart disease, hypertension and diabetes.

“The wife meanwhile had hypertension and diabetes and was confirmed Covid-19 positive after a screening was conducted,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the couple’s bodies were sent to Sultan Ismail Hospital, Johor Bahru.

According to him, investigations revealed no criminal elements linked to the deaths of the elderly couple and the case was classified as sudden deaths. -Bernama