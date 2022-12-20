Elderly man charged with sexual assault, child grooming

JOHOR BAHRU: An elderly man was charged at the Sessions Court here today with two counts of sexual assault and child grooming involving an eight-year-old girl three years ago.

Goh Heng Hong (pix), 67, a school van operator, is accused of committing both offences in a school van here between March and July 2019.

He pleaded not guilty when the charges were read through an interpreter before Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail.

The charges, framed under Section 7 and Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offenses Against Children Act 2017 provide for a maximum of 20 years imprisonment and whipping if convicted.

The judge allowed the accused bail of RM10,000 for both charges with one surety and ordered him to report to the police station once a month, surrender his passport to the court and not to disturb the victim and her family until the case is solved.

Jan 25 next year was set for remention.-Bernama