Elderly man dies at PPS

BATU PAHAT: An elderly man suffering from various diseases died at the flood relief centre at Dewan Orang Ramai Yong Peng here yesterday.

Batu Pahat district police chief ACP Ismail Dollah said Kasim Surip was found unconscious by his 56-year-old son at about 1.30 pm.

Medical officers from the Yong Peng Health Clinic here confirmed that the 84-year-old man died of blood infection, he said in a statement yesterday.

“The elderly man, who had skin diseases, kidney stones, gastritis and high blood pressure, was moved to the PPS last Friday before being taken to Hospital Sultanah Nora Ismail in Batu Pahat on the same night and warded for stomach pain.

“Yesterday, he was discharged from hospital and returned to the PPS,“ he said. -Bernama