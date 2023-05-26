Elderly man dies in an attempt to save pet dog from being caught by council

PET owners would do anything for their pets, this also means that they will do all they possibly can to ensure that their pets are safe, healthy and well-cared for.

For the love of his pet dog, one pet owner even risked his life which sadly caused his death in order to save his dog from being caught by the local council.

According to local chinese paper Sin Chew Daily, an 85-year-old uncle named Huang Yun Hong was trying his best to stop the local council from catching his dog while the pound officers were making rounds at Hero Garden in Bentong.

Uncle Huang was said to be living all alone with his furry companion as his children are working and residing in KL, and would often visit the nearby coffee shop with his best companion by his side.

When he heard that the council officers were trying to catch his beloved dog, the elderly man quickly rushed out from his house to prevent the authorities from catching his dog.

Upon witnessing uncle Huang attempting to save his dog, a concerned neighbour told the local daily that he went ahead to help the old man by advising the dog catchers who were quite adamant to let go of the frightened dog.