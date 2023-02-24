Elderly man killed after SUV crashes into tree

LABUAN: An elderly man was killed after the sport utility vehicle he was driving crashed into in a tree at Jalan Tun Mustapha early today.

Chan Wah Shin, 62, succumbed to serious head injuries and died on the spot in the 1 am incident.

Labuan police chief Supt Ahmad Jawilla said the incident was believed to have occurred when the victim, who was driving alone, lost control of the Toyota Rush and rammed it into a tree by the roadside.

“The impact of the crash resulted in the vehicle landing in the opposite lane,” he told Bernama.

Labuan Fire and Rescue Department director Ismaidi Ismail said 13 firemen were dispatched to the scene after they received an emergency call at 1.21 am.

“Upon arriving at the location, they found the man trapped in the vehicle...the firemen used rescue equipment to extricate the victim.

“The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. -Bernama