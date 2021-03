JOHOR BAHRU: An elderly man was found dead after he was believed to have been stabbed during a fight at a homestay in Jalan Pinang, Taman Kota, near Kulai yesterday afternoon.

Kulai district police chief Supt Tok Beng Yeow said the police received a report about the incident at 3.55 pm and rushed to the scene to find the victim, aged 78, lying on the ground with several wounds.

“Initial checks revealed stab wounds at the abdomen area of the body of the deceased.”

“Investigations showed that a man (the suspect) had run amok and stabbed the victim using a knife. The cause of the incident is still under investigation,” he said in a statement here today.

Consequently, Tok said the police managed to detain a suspect, aged 35, and seized a knife believed to be used to by the suspect to stab the victim, at the five-foot-way near the area of the incident, around 20 minutes after the incident was reported.

“The suspect has two previous criminal records. Also seized was the homestay’s close circuit camera recordings to facilitate investigations,” he said, adding that the suspect was believed to be under the influence of alcohol.

The suspect has been remanded for seven days beginning today till March 14.

He said the case would be investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder which is punishable with death by hanging. — Bernama