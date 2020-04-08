Elderly unable to head out and socialise

GEORGE TOWN: Penang is concerned about its senior citizens, who make up 13% of its 1.7 million population.

State welfare and caring society committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said they are the most vulnerable to Covid-19 as over half the fatalities in the country involved seniors over 55.

The lifestyle of senior citizens in Penang is also another cause for concern.

“The elderly are used to heading out and socialising,” Phee said yesterday.

“They are not used to staying in enclosed spaces all the time.

“They get bored and dislike watching television because the programmes are tailored more to the younger generation.”

The elderly are not drawn to the cyberworld and prefer more traditional pastimes like playing cards, traditional cultural games and sightseeing, usually with friends their age.

Phee said there are close to 157,335 senior citizens registered to receive the state’s annual aid of RM150. But there are an additional 63,000 elderly individuals who are not registered.

They make up the huge number of what many call “stubborn old folk”, who are now required to stay put at home.

He said initially many refused to adhere to the movement control order (MCO).

“It took a lot of persuasion,” he said, referring to Penang’s earlier high rate of MCO compliance rate.

Due to the high Covid-19 mortality rate of elderly and MCO, most nursing homes have barred all visitors, with few allowing only immediate family members to visit.

At the Geriamed Medical Nursing Centre, its administrator Shaun Ng said visitors must get their temperature checked. He said the elderly were lonelier since the MCO was enforced.

Widower Reginald Butler, 84, said it was lonelier with the restriction. The British-born Butler, who is part of the Malaysia My Second Home retirement scheme, said the virus has made it quite impossible to socialise.