SIK: An elderly woman was killed while two of her family members survived a fire that razed their house in Jalan Charok Kit, Kampung Kemuning near here, early this morning.

Kedah Fire and Rescue Department’s assistant director (Operations), Mohamadul Ehsan Mohd Zain, said the charred body of the victim, identified as Maryam Mihat, 90, was found in a room in the house.

“The victim's daughter-in-law, Zalina Mohamad, 55, was injured in the leg while the victim's son, Shuid Awang, 63, escaped uninjured.

“The victim's remains were handed over to the police for further action while the injured victim was sent to hospital,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the department received an emergency call about the incident at 5.23 am and arrived at the scene which was located about a kilometre from the nearest fire station, at 5.28 am.

The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes and the firefighting operation ended at 9.51 am with 80 per cent of the two-storey house were destroyed, he said.

“The fire also damaged three motorcycles and the department is still investigating the cause of the fire,” he said. -Bernama