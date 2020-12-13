Eldery man cheated of RM70,000 in lottery numbers prediction scam

KUANTAN: An elderly man has been cheated of RM70,000 by two men, who were believed to have offered him their services on predicting lottery numbers, at Mentakab about 118 kilometres from here.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Superintendent Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 66-year-old trader, claimed he handed the duo, a local and an Indonesian, some cash as they had bought for him some lottery numbers last Wednesday.

“The number predicted by the suspects was said to have won the first place prize worth RM1 million after checking a local newspaper on Friday.

“Following that, the suspects asked the victim to pay RM70,000 in cash supposedly for some thanksgiving expenses, and the victim transferred the money to the suspects,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Wazir said the victim later requested for the winning number ticket to claim his winnings, but the suspects gave excuses that they had forgotten about it and promised to hand it over the next day.

“However, the suspects went missing and calls to them went unanswered.

“After realising he had been deceived, the victim lodged a police report at Temerloh district police headquarters yesterday,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — Bernama