Elected reps not allowed to hold talks at mosques, surau: Perak MB

IPOH: Elected representatives in Perak have been reminded that they are not allowed to hold talks in mosques and suraus in the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix) said it was also to respect the decree of the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah regarding the guidelines to preserve the sanctity of the Muslim houses of worship.

“The circular issued clearly states that no politician is allowed to speak in a surau or mosque, including myself,” he said after appearing as a guest in the radio programme ‘Selamat Pagi Cikgu Saarani’, produced by PerakFM here today.

Meanwhile, Saarani said the state budget that will be tabled at the state legislative assembly next week focuses on matters related to food security, entrepreneurial opportunities, business and people’s welfare in line with the Perak Sejahtera 2030 Plan.-Bernama