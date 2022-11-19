Election ballot box adorns Google doodle to mark Malaysia's GE15

KUALA LUMPUR: An iconic election ballot box with the Malaysian flag adorns the doodle of Google Malaysia’s search engine homepage as the country holds its 15th general election (GE15) today.

Visitors to google.com.my will see the ballot box together with the Malaysian flag, Jalur Gemilang in between the Google logo and a little explanation will appear once the ballot box image is clicked.

“The 2022 Malaysian general election, formally the 15th Malaysian general election, is scheduled to be held on 19 November 2022 to elect the members of the Dewan Rakyat in the 15th Parliament of Malaysia. 221 seats in the Dewan Rakyat will be contested during the election,“ the note reads.

Malaysia has 222 parliamentary constituencies. The EC has set the election for the Padang Serai parliamentary seat to be held on Dec 7 following the death of its incumbent, Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate M. Karupaiya last Wednesday.

More than 20 million registered voters are heading to the polls in the GE15 to elect representatives for their respective constituencies for the next five years.

Also held today is voting for the Bugaya state by-election in Sabah, which was postponed following the proclamation of an emergency to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Polling stations in Peninsular Malaysia will open from 8 am, and in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan from 7.30 am. In the peninsula the stations will close in stages between 12 noon and 6 pm.-Bernama