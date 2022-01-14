Electric bus service to kick off in KL, Putrajaya, major cities

PUCHONG: The fully electric bus service will kick off in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and other major cities before being expanded nationwide in efforts to make Malaysia a carbon-neutral nation by 2050, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The Prime Minister said he was made to understand that the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has booked 60 electric buses from SKSBus Group which would be acquired in stages starting this year until 2023.

He hoped that other bus companies could emulate DBKL’s effort in providing the GoKL free bus service using electric buses.

“To achieve the target of becoming a carbon-neutral nation by 2050, all quarters need to be involved,” he told reporters after visiting SKSBus Group’s facility in Pulau Meranti here today.

SKSBus Group through its company SKS Coachbuilders Sdn Bhd has over 50 years of experience in the bus manufacturing industry. It is one of the bus manufacturers in Malaysia with the Made in Malaysia certification and is equipped with a robotic factory.

Since 2019, SKSBus Group has been collaborating in the technical field with the CCRC Group of China, the world’s largest electric locomotives and rolling stock manufacturer, to build fully electric buses.

SKSBus fully electric buses are able to travel up to 250 kilometres with a single charge.-Bernama